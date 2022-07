The Ministry of Defense notes that 24 football fields are needed to bury the liquidated invaders.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the five months of Russia's war against Ukraine, the losses of the Russian Federation amount to more than 40,000 invaders.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 40,000 Russian invaders have been liquidated. To bury all of them, a plot of land with the size of 24 football fields will be needed," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 200 to 40,070 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 helicopter, 12 armored combat vehicles and 4 drones over the past day.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 1 helicopter (total - 190), 1 tank (total - 1,738), 12 armored combat vehicles (total - 3,971), 3 artillery systems (total - 883), 12 units of automobile equipment and tankers (total - 2,847) and 4 drones (726 in total).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 222 aircraft, 258 units of jet artillery, 117 anti-aircraft defenses, 75 units of special equipment, 174 cruise missiles and 15 ships/boats.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

Representatives of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden informed the members of the U.S. House of Representatives at a briefing on Ukraine that more than 75,000 Russians were killed or injured during the war in Ukraine.