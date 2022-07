The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing in Kherson region, in two weeks they liberated three settlements from the invaders.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Hromov noted that the Ukrainian military is progressing in stages in Kherson region.

"Our military units and subdivisions continue the gradual liberation of Kherson region from the occupation forces of the Russian Federation. Over the past two weeks, Ivanivka and Lozove have been released, this week Andriivka has been released," Hromov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy seeks to regain lost positions in the Kryvyi Rih direction and failed an assault in the area of Bilohirka (Kherson region).