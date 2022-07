Salary Of New Prosecutor General Kostin. How Much Did He Earn During War

The salary of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during his tenure in the Verkhovna Rada for February-May amounted to UAH 131,000.

This is stated in the response of the parliament apparatus to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

In May, the future Prosecutor General was charged a salary of UAH 36,471.

The parliamentarian's salary in April was UAH 33,866, in March he earned UAH 26,998.

The February salary of the MP was UAH 33,804.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Kostin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, as the Prosecutor General.

On July 27, the Verkhovna Rada gave its consent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint the head of the parliamentary committee on legal policy Andrii Kostin (Servant of the People faction) as the Prosecutor General.

Servant of the People could not independently support the appointment of its colleague Kostin as the Prosecutor General. The parliament managed to adopt this resolution, 299 MPs voted for it, with the minimum required of 226. However, 220 MPs supported Kostin's candidacy from the monomajority faction.