5 Killed And 25 Injured By Russian Missile Strike On Kropyvnytskyi

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi, 5 people were killed, and another 25 were injured. The head of the military administration of Kirovohrad region, Andrii Raikovych, said this at a briefing, Suspilne Kropyvnytskyi announced this on Telegram on Thursday, July 28.

"5 people were killed as a result of the missile attack that took place in Kropyvnytskyi at 12:22 p.m. Another 25 were injured, 12 of them military personnel and 13 civilians," Raikovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday morning, July 28, the Russian invaders hit Ukraine with missiles of different classes in three directions.

The Russian invaders fired two dozen missiles from the territory of Belarus on Chernihiv region.

This morning, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region.

Besides, on the night of July 28, a series of explosions rang out in Mykolaiv during an air raid warning.