Enemy Seeking To Regain Lost Positions In Kryvyi Rih Direction, Fails Assault On Bilohirka In Kherson Region

The enemy seeks to regain lost positions in the Kryvyi Rih direction and failed an assault in the area of Bilohirka (Kherson region).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and returning lost positions in the Kryvyi Rih direction," the General Staff said.

In order to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy fires from barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and tanks in the areas of Trudoliubivka, Potiomkyne, Posad-Pokrovske, Andriivka, Blahodatne, Ternivka, Chervona Dolyna, Prybuzke, and Lupareve. The enemy made an airstrike near Novopetrivka.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled the assault in the direction of Bruskynske - Bilohirka, the invaders suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Black Sea, outside the basing points, there are three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are focusing on preventing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.