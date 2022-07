The enemy transfers additional units to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active actions.

"In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction, additional units are being transferred," the Armed Forces said.

Enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novokalynove, Opytne, Stepnohirsk, Bilohiria, Volodymyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, Mykilske, Malynivka and Pervomaiske settlements.

The occupiers used aviation near Avdiivka, Marinka, Pavlivka, Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers did not refuse to capture Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions and focus their efforts on maintaining the captured areas of these regions.