FSB Of Russia Intensifying Counterintelligence In Areas Bordering Ukraine - General Staff

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia is strengthening counterintelligence in the areas bordering Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy carried out artillery fire near Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region and Tovstodubove and Riasne in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Kharkiv, Dementiivka, Mospanove, Sosnivka, Udy, Cherkaski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv, Tsyrkuny, Protopivka, Zolochiv, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Pryshyb, Prudianka and Kalynove settlements.

The enemy launched an airstrike near Ruski Tyshky.

In order to clarify the position of Ukrainian troops and adjust the fire, enemy UAVs conducted aerial reconnaissance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers did not refuse to capture Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.