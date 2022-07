On July 27, losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 160 to 40,230 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 tanks and 11 artillery systems over the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 4 tanks (total - 1,742), 8 armored fighting vehicles (total - 3,979), 11 artillery systems (total - 894), 7 units of motor vehicles and tankers (total - 2,854) and 3 drones (total - 729).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 222 aircraft, 190 helicopters, 258 units of jet artillery, 117 anti-aircraft defenses, 75 units of special equipment, 174 cruise missiles and 15 ships/boats.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kryvyi Rih direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 200 to 40,070 killed, equipment - by 1 helicopter and 12 armored fighting vehicles.

On July 17, the commander of the British army, Admiral Tony Radakin, said that during the full-scale war, the Russian army lost about 50,000 servicemen.

On July 1, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, said that since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 30,000 servicemen killed, and almost 100,000 more Russians have been injured as a result of hostilities.

Meanwhile, according to the estimates of CIA experts, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of July 20 exceeded 15,000 killed and possibly 45,000 wounded.

And the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden informed the members of the U.S. House of Representatives at a briefing on Ukraine that more than 75,000 Russians were killed or wounded during the war in Ukraine.