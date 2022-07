Russians Fired Two Dozen Missiles At Ukraine Since Beginning Of Day

On Thursday morning, July 28, the Russian invaders hit Ukraine with missiles of different classes in three directions. The spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat, announced this to Ukrainian Pravda.

Thus, Ihnat reported that the Russians had launched Kalibr-type missiles from the Black Sea, Iskanders from the Zyabrivka district of the Gomel region of Belarus, and Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22m3 long-range bombers based at the Shaikivka airfield in Russia.

He noted that the enemy fired about 20 missiles in total.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders fired two dozen missiles from the territory of Belarus at Chernihiv region.

This morning, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region.

In addition, on the night of July 28, a series of explosions rang out in Mykolaiv during an air raid warning.

Near ​​Bakhmut, the invaders tried to improve their tactical position, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the enemy's assaults in the directions of Klynove - Bakhmut and Myronivskyi - Semyhirya and forced the occupiers to retreat. The Russian invaders transfer additional units to the Zaporizhzhia direction and are entrenched near the village of Vershyna in Donetsk region, defenders of Ukraine have repelled assaults in a number of directions.