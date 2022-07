Invaders Did Not Give Up Capture Of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia And Mykolaiv Regions - AFU

The Russian invaders have not given up the capture of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions and are concentrating their efforts on holding the captured districts of these regions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is focusing its main efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, keeping the captured regions of Kherson and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea," the authority informed.

According to the General Staff, the combat, numerical composition and nature of the occupiers' actions have not changed.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes, in particular from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops launched an offensive in the Donetsk direction from Maryanka to Avdiyivka. According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, the Russian offensive began along the entire Donetsk front.

The AFU repulsed the offensive of the occupiers on Bakhmut and forced them to retreat.