President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Kostin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, as the Prosecutor General.

The president signed the corresponding decree on July 28, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

No other details are reported.

In turn, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak congratulated Kostin on his new position as Prosecutor General.

Since January 2020, Kostin had served as the head of the legal committee.

He was appointed to this position in place of Iryna Venediktova, who at that time was appointed as the acting head of State Bureau of Investigation.

This time, Kostin again replaced Venediktova, only in the position of Prosecutor General.

In 2019, he entered the parliament as number 108 on the list of Servant Of The People.

At the time of his election as a parliamentarian, he was a member of the Odesa Regional Bar Council and lived in Odesa.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada gave its consent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to appoint the head of the parliamentary committee on legal policy Andrii Kostin (Servant of the People faction) as the prosecutor general.

The Servant Of The People could not independently support the appointment of their colleague Kostin as the Prosecutor General. The parliament managed to adopt this resolution, 299 deputies voted for it, with the minimum required of 226. However, 220 deputies supported Kostin's candidacy from the mono-majority faction.