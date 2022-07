President of Lithuania arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Day of Ukrainian Statehood

On Thursday, July 28, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Kyiv to celebrate the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. He wrote about it on Twitter.

Nauseda said that he arrived in Kyiv, where he will speak in the Verkhovna Rada.

"I have just arrived in Kyiv. On this special day, when Ukraine celebrates the Statehood Day for the first time, I will speak before the Ukrainian people in the Verkhovna Rada," Nauseda said.

He also added that he would hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and present him with the Order of Vytautas the Great, Lithuania's highest state award.

As Ukrainian News reported, President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, which is being celebrated for the first time this year.

Today, July 28, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood for the first time. The holiday is tied to the Day of the Baptism of Russia-Ukraine, which has been celebrated on this day for many years.

On August 24, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a speech at the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, announced the launch of a new holiday - the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, which will be celebrated annually on July 28.