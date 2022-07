Representatives of the U.S. President Joe Biden administration informed members of the U.S. House of Representatives at a briefing on Ukraine that more than 75,000 Russians had been killed or wounded during the war in Ukraine.

This information was said by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Elissa Slotkin on CNN, who was present at the briefing

"We were informed that more than 75,000 Russians were either killed or wounded, which is a lot," she said.

Elissa Slotkin added that "more than 80% of their ground forces are bogged down and they're tired... But they're still the Russian military."

According to her, the main topic of conversation was what the U.S. can and should do for Ukrainians "very urgently," literally in the next three to six weeks. Slotkin noted that "the Ukrainians want to go south and carry out operations in the south. And we want them to be as successful as possible."

It is reported that both parties support sending long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for HIMARS.

As Ukrainian News reported, the cruiser Moskva, destroyed on April 13 by the Ukrainian military, is the most expensive loss of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine.

On July 17, the commander of the British army, Admiral Tony Radakin, said that during the full-scale war, the Russian army lost about 50,000 servicemen.

On July 1, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Rieznikov, said that since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 30,000 servicemen killed, and almost 100,000 more Russians have been injured as a result of hostilities.

Meanwhile, according to the estimates of CIA experts, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on July 20 exceeded 15,000 killed and possibly 45,000 wounded.