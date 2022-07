A pro-Kremlin video blogger, who was awarded medals by Russia for his propaganda reports from Ukraine, was included in the list of sanctions of the British government against Russia. This is stated in a statement distributed by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

Graham Phillips, who cooperated with the Russian state channels RT and Zvezda, is accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda. He is at risk of having his accounts frozen.

At the current stage of sanctions, the British authorities have expanded the list of persons under various restrictions due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 42 persons were added to it, including 29 heads of Russian regions, the Minister of Justice of Russia Kostiantyn Chuichenko.

Anton Anisimov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian state news agency Sputnik International, was also sanctioned.

All of them will have their British assets frozen, if they have any. British sanctions are also enforced by several international jurisdictions in which offshore companies are registered, such as the Isle of Man. Numerous investigations have shown that offshore companies are often used by sanctioned actors to register companies that own property around the world.