Germany Tells When IRIS-T Air Defense Systems Will Be Brought To Ukraine

The IRIS-T air defense systems that Berlin promised should arrive in Ukraine in late August or September.

This was told by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"We are also delivering the IRIS-T air defence system. Well, I hope in late summer, early September... And this is in the final stage of production, it was supposed to go to another country. Therefore, we had to agree with another country that they would retreat, that this system could go to Ukraine. And I really hope we can do that with a lot of these IRIS-T systems," she said.

This clarification was made after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, Ukraine received a batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and PzH 2000 howitzers.

On July 25, Ukraine received the first three Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Germany.

On July 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov promised good news on the supply of weapons from Germany.