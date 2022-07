The Ukrainian military can strike at military facilities in Russia, from where shelling of Ukraine is carried out, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine on Wednesday, July 27.

Danilov said that Ukraine knows the location of the invaders' military equipment from which the shelling of Ukraine is carried out.

"If it is necessary (to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation - ed.), then believe me, no one's hand will flinch to sign what needs to be signed so that those objects (from where the shelling is carried out - ed.) that you are talking about are destroyed. And the President's statements that we will give an answer on those territories where everything comes from, confirms it... We are aware of all shots fired by missiles, aircraft or ships in our country," the NSDC Secretary stressed.

Danilov also said that 74% of Russian hits on Ukrainian objects are not related to military infrastructure, but the NSDC knows the places from where the attacks were carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 10, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the military to de-occupy coastal areas in the south.

On July 8, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, predicted a quick turning point in the war with Russia.

On May 31, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would wait for appropriate weapons to de-occupy its entire territory in order to avoid tens of thousands of casualties.