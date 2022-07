During the day, units of the Russian occupation army tried to advance in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian troops sent a reconnaissance group to the area of ​ ​ the village of Pasika in order to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians suffered a setback - the reconnaissance group was discovered by the Ukrainian military and neutralized.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops conducted assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the enemy than forced it to withdraw to his original positions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the troops of the invaders also tried to advance today.

In this region, Russian forces tried to advance in the direction of Berestove, Volodymyrivka - Soledar and Rota - Semyhiria. The AFU successfully repelled enemy attacks, forcing it to withdraw.

It is reported that in these and other areas of the front, Russian troops launched artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian-controlled settlements.

Recall that earlier today the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian troops are trying to occupy the rest of Luhansk region, burning out those settlements that they fail to capture.

We also wrote that last day the losses of the occupiers increased by 200 to 40,070 killed.

In addition, Russian troops have lost more than 8,000 units of ground, air and naval equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.