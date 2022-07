The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has announced the destruction of more than 100 American-made HIMARS missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine on July 24. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, July 27.

“Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its troops destroyed more than 24 American-made HIMARS missiles in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on July 100. Reuters was unable to independently verify either side's battlefield accounts," it said.

The agency notes that Russia has previously stated that it destroyed several HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that the Russian invaders never managed to destroy any HIMARS.

On July 19, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that more heavy equipment was needed for successful counteroffensive actions and the liberation of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

On July 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the United States is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARS in Ukraine.

At the same time, on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of 4 more HIMARS to Ukraine.