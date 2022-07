The German government has approved the sale of 100 modern PzH 200 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. This was reported by the German edition of Der Spiegel on Wednesday, July 27.

The publication notes that the value of the transaction is estimated at EUR 1.7 billion. For these funds, Germany will transfer 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

"This volume will exceed many previous arms deliveries worth about EUR 600 million. At KMW, production of weapons systems should begin immediately. When the first howitzers will go to Ukraine is still unknown. The production of all howitzers is designed for several years, so the main concern is the long-term strengthening of the Ukrainian army," the statement said.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 can fire from 30 to 40 kilometers depending on the ammunition used. It is considered one of the most modern howitzers in the world and can produce up to ten shells per minute, writes Der Spiegel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, Ukraine received a batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and PzH 2000 howitzers.

On July 25, Ukraine received the first three Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Germany.

On July 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov promised good news on the supply of weapons from Germany.