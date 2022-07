Occupiers Report On Damage To Railway Bridge In Kherson Region. It Is Next To Antonivskyi Bridge

Two missiles hit the railway bridge across the Dnieper in Kherson region. This bridge is near the damaged Antonivskyi Bridge.

The head of the "military-civil administration" of Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo appointed by the invaders announced this, Russian TASS reports.

He confirmed that the Antonivskyi Bridge was damaged by Ukrainian shelling.

"A little upstream there is a railway bridge, two missiles hit there too,” he said.

According to him, repair crews began work on the Antonivskyi bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antonivskyi Bridge was not destroyed, but due to the damage caused, it is impossible to pass by it.

The Armed Forces commented on the blow to the Antonivskyi Bridge and showed what the bridge looks like now.

The President’s Office commented on the strike of the Armed Forces on the Antonivskyi Bridge. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on the invaders to leave Kherson and emphasized that "there may not be a third warning."

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Darivskyi Bridge over Inhulets in Kherson region. After the blowing up the Antonivskyi Bridge, the occupiers can be left without ways to retreat from Kherson.