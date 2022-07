The Verkhovna Rada has exempted imports of grain storage equipment from taxation by import duty.

The Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada supported bill No. 7548-1 in general (304 votes) on exemption from taxation by import duty of bags, sleeves for storing grain and oilseeds and equipment for their filling, loading, unloading," he wrote.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported that the purpose of the bill is to exempt from taxation by import duty of products and equipment for the storage, transportation, loading and unloading of grain and/or oilseeds when imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.

This exemption from taxation will be valid during martial law and within 30 days from the date of its termination or abolition.

The Ministry's message recalls that before the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian farmers had about 75 million tons of storage capacity.

Granaries with a storage capacity of 10 million tons are in the temporarily occupied territories, part was damaged or destroyed as a result of hostilities, so a possible shortage of capacities for storing crops by the end of the year was estimated at a volume of 10 to 15 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union will consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with temporary storage for the crop.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is considering the possibility of organizing mobile storage facilities for a new crop, which will increase storage by 10-15 million tons.