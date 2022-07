The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished the ban on the export of rye and mineral fertilizers, an automatic licensing regime was introduced for these goods.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, transitional rye residues in Ukraine are estimated at 73,000 tons, and grain production is projected at 351,000 tons.

This will provide an internal demand for consumption, which is 353,000 tons per year.

"In addition, with the completion of the sowing campaign, the request for the purchase of mineral fertilizers is significantly lower, and the allocation of surplus of these commodity items for export will increase foreign exchange revenues to the country, which is an important condition for economic recovery. Recall that earlier the government introduced a zero quota for the export of rye and mineral fertilizers, which in fact meant a ban on their supply. Such measures were necessary to ensure the mandatory presence of these critical goods on the market," it was said.

