After the agreements on unlocking Ukrainian ports for grain export were launched, three Black Sea ports were reopened: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the signing of the agreement on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports for grain export, work was resumed in the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports. The exit and entry of ships to the seaports will be carried out by the formation of a caravan, which will be accompanied by a lead ship. But this is preceded by the troublesome work of specialist hydrographs," the report says.

Military and civilian specialists carefully search for underwater objects, install special navigation equipment that will help the safety of shipping.

Hydrographic measurement work is also ongoing - determination of depth, approach channels and recommended paths.

The Navy concludes that regardless of the actions of the aggressor, the Ukrainian military continues to perform its work in all directions, in particular, to restore the functioning of shipping to avoid the world food crisis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa Sea Port the day after the signing of an agreement on grain exports.

Delegations of Ukraine, Russia, Turkiye and the United Nations signed an agreement in Istanbul (Turkiye) to unlock Ukrainian seaports.