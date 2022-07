MP Sovhyria Appointed Constitutional Court Judge. What Is Known About Her

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Olha Sovhyria, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

293 parliamentarians voted for the decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the rating vote, she received the most votes (292), so it was her candidacy that was submitted for appointment.

In addition to the parliamentary seat, Sovhyria served as the representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court.

Back in December 2020, Sovhyria told Ukrainian News Agency that she was participating in a competition for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court.

Sovhyria, 41, is a candidate of legal sciences.

In 2003, she graduated from the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

In 2010, she took the post of associate professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Law Faculty of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

In the July 2019 elections, Sovhyria entered the Rada at number 122 on the Servant of the People party list.

In the Rada, she also served as deputy chairman of the legal committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the Smart Politics inter-factional association Dmytro Razumkov said that the parliament could appoint Sovhyria a judge of the Constitutional Court under its quota.