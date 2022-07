Law enforcement officers seized 11 tanks from local residents of Poltava region.

This is evidenced by information about the results of the activities of the Poltava regional prosecutor's office for 5 months, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During this time, the prosecutor's office began 92 criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal purchase and storage of weapons.

More than 7,000 units of weapons, armored vehicles, ammunition and explosives were seized from residents of Poltava region.

In particular, 158 firearms were seized from illegal trafficking from residents of the region; 64 pistols; 20 carbines and rifles; 46 automatic weapons; 8 machine guns; 3 sawed-off shotguns; 4 hand grenade launchers; 11 tanks; 2 armored vehicles; 222 pieces of ammunition; 54 grenades; almost 7,000 cartridges.

In total, during the full-scale war in Poltava region, the number of serious criminal offenses related to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine increased by 72%.

Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, employees of the explosive police service of Poltava region have made about 300 official trips, during which they checked more than 250 objects.

In total, 50 explosive objects were found.

All of them were identified and neutralized, and their remains were collected as physical evidence of war crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,737 Russian tanks in Ukraine.