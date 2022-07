The Antonivskyi Bridge, on which on the night of July 26-27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted high-precision blows, was not destroyed, but due to the damage caused it is impossible to pass by it. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Dmytro Butrii.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the logistics and transport routes of the invaders.

"After our victory, we will definitely restore transport connection by the bridge. What is definitely not recoverable is the fantasies of the invaders and local collaborators about the "Russian Kherson." The liberation of Kherson region from the Russian invasion continues! Thanks to our courageous warriors who are making a superhuman effort to have our flag flying over our area. Flee, the occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are coming! Start running now, because soon there will be no such opportunity!" writes the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces commented on the blow to the Antonivskyi Bridge and showed what the bridge looks like now.

The President’s Office commented on the strike of the Armed Forces on the Antonivskyi Bridge. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on the invaders to leave Kherson and emphasized that "there may not be a third warning."

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Darivskyi Bridge over Inhulets in Kherson region. After the blowing up the Antonivskyi Bridge, the occupiers can be left without ways to retreat from Kherson.