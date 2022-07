If Russia Implements Plans To Annex Part Of Ukraine, United States And Its Partners Will Respond Quickly And S

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine states that if Russia continues to implement its plans to annex part of the territory of Ukraine, they and their partners will respond quickly and severely.

This is stated in the message of the Embassy on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If Russia continues to implement its annexation plans, we will respond quickly and severely with our allies and partners," the statement says.

According to the statement, the U.S. is aware of Russia's next move.

American colleagues believe that Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of the Ukrainian territory occupied by it, which is a direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz sent another letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, in which she urged him to pay attention to the latest events in Ukraine, including additional concerns surrounding the head of the administration of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Andrii Yermak.

Prior to this, Spartz appealed to Biden to check Yermak's alleged connections with Russia. She also expressed concern about the lack of U.S. control over Ukraine's use of weapons transferred by America.