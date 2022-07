Hotel Came Under Fire From Invaders In Bakhmut, There Are killed And Injured, People Remain Under Rubble

On Wednesday morning, July 27, a two-story local hotel was attacked by the Russians in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. There are killed and injured. There are people under the rubble. This is stated in the notification of the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.

It is reported that the hotel was partially destroyed as a result of the shelling of the invaders.

"As a result of the shelling of the town of Bakhmut, which took place around 7 a.m., a two-story hotel building was partially destroyed. At 9:25 a.m., during search and rescue operations, rescuers rescued a man from the rubble, who was hospitalized in a medical facility," the statement says.

According to rescuers, since the beginning of the rescue operation, the body of 1 killed person has been found, and 4 people have been injured.

"Acoustic contact with one victim is maintained, the body of the deceased person is visually observed," the State Emergency Service noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, 1 person was killed and 1 person was injured as a result of shelling in Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Russia took control of the village of Novoluhanske in Donetsk region.