A view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

China has achieved its goal of establishing the "forest chief" scheme as scheduled, with nearly 1.2 mln "forest chiefs" appointed in over a year, the forestry authority said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"With the comprehensive implementation of the scheme, the country's management of forest and grassland resources has strengthened", – said Xu Jide, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, at a press conference.

"The number of administrative cases related to forestry and grass matters dropped 21% year on year in 2021", – Xu said, adding that "significant progress has been made in scientific afforestation, and wildlife protection has strengthened".

"During the first six months of this year, the country accomplished 82.9% of its afforestation goals", – Xu added.

China issued a guideline to implement a "forest chief" scheme nationwide over a year ago, urging to roll it out nationwide by June 2022 amid the country's continuous efforts to protect forests and grasslands.

"Going forward, the administration will guide localities to strengthen the training and supervision of the "forest chiefs" and improve their abilities to perform their duties", – Xu said.