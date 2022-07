The Verkhovna Rada gives consent to the President on appointment of the head of the parliamentary committee on legal policy Andrii Kostin (Servant of the People faction) as the Prosecutor General.

A total of 299 MPs voted for resolution No. 7593, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since January 2020, he has held the position of head of the legal committee.

He was appointed to this post instead of Iryna Venediktova, who at that time was appointed acting director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This time, Kostin again replaced Venediktova, only in the position of Prosecutor General.

In 2019, he entered the parliament as No. 108 on the list of the Servant of the People.

At the time of his election as a parliamentarian, he was a member of the Odesa region Bar Council and lived in Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on granting consent to the appointment of the MP from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the legal policy committee Andrii Kostin as the Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada agreed on the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General, and Zelenskyy dismissed her.

3 MPs from the Servant of the People faction voted against the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assigned the duties of the Prosecutor General to Iryna Venediktova's deputy Oleksii Symonenko, who signed the indictment against former President Petro Poroshenko while Venediktova was on vacation.