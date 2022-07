This morning, the Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv again. Previously, there are no victims or injured. Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"On the morning of July 27, around 06:20 a.m., Mykolaiv was shelled again. According to preliminary information, the hits were in an industrial zone and a repair enterprise. A building and a private vehicle were also damaged," Kim said.

According to him, previously there were no victims or injured.

Detailed information is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 12, Mykolaiv was shelled. There are victims.

Earlier, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that the situation in the city is bad due to constant shelling by the Russians and called on the citizens to evacuate to a safer area.

On June 22, the Russian military hit Mykolaiv with 7 missiles.

On June 21, 1 person was killed and 6 others were injured in Mykolaiv region as a result of shelling.

On the morning of June 21 in Mykolaiv, an industrial object was hit by missile strikes and the buildings of enterprises were damaged.