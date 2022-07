Battles Near Soledar Ended In Defeat For Invaders - General Staff

The battles near Soledar of ​​Donetsk region ended unsuccessfully for the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure, particularly near Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske and New York.

"It conducted shooting battles in the area of ​​the settlement of Soledar, it was not successful," the Armed Forces reported.

Currently, hostilities are ongoing near Semyhirya and Kodema of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is systematically shelling civilian and military infrastructure near Pisky, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Karlivka, Opytne, Vuhledar, Huliaipole, Kamianske and a number of others.

An enemy drone was detected in near Pavlohrad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is preparing to attack Siversk and Soledar in Donetsk region.

The invaders conducted a combat reconnaissance near Semyhirya and were defeated by fire. In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.