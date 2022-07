Enemy Seeking To Improve Logistics Through Pontoon Bridges On Reservoirs In Kharkiv Direction - AFU

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is seeking to improve logistics through pontoon crossings on reservoirs.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage with the use of barrel and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Shevelivka, Krasnopillia and many others. With the help of pontoon crossings brought through water obstacles, they are trying to improve the logistical support of their units," the General Staff reported.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Adamivka, Mazanivka, Husarivka and others.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Spirne, Hryhorivka, Tetianivka, and other settlements.

The enemy launched an airstrike near Serebrianka, actively engaged the UAVs.

It led an assault in the area of ​​the Verkhniokamianske settlement, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders near Semyhiria in the Bakhmut direction carried out combat reconnaissance and were defeated by fire.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.