Ex-Minister of Justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych, suspected of high treason due to the signing of the Kharkiv Agreements, fled to Cyprus, and another suspect, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostiantyn Hryshchenko, fled to the United States.

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Hryshchenko is in the USA, and Lavrynovych is in Cyprus," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the ex-minister of foreign affairs left the borders of Ukraine and went to Paris (France) in January and has not yet returned from abroad.

At the same time, Lavrynovych left the country in May during Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) put on a wanted list former Minister of Justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostiantyn Hryshchenko, who are suspected of high treason for the preparation of the Kharkiv Agreements.

Previously, the SBI served ex-ministers Lavrynovych and Hryshchenko in absentia with the suspicion of high treason.

The State Bureau of Investigation denied media information about the destruction of materials of a number of high-profile criminal cases, in particular, the Kharkiv Agreements and the "coal case" (regarding Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and former President Petro Poroshenko).