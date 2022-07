Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom has reduced the supply of natural gas through the North Stream-1 gas pipeline. Nominated regulation is being currently observed.

This was said by Head of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Muller, writes Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

He noted that Gazprom provides 20% of the capacity.

"We'll see during the day whether it remains that way," Muller continued.

The head of the network agency urged Germans to save more. However, according to him, private households and industry already use "five, six, seven percent less natural gas adjusted for temperature."

But this is not enough: "In the fall, the situation changes, natural gas consumption increases," Muller warned.

He criticized the fact that natural gas is now part of Russia's foreign policy, Russia's military strategy.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Serhii Lavrov, commenting on natural gas supplies to Europe, said that Nord Stream 2 is fully ready to meet Europe's needs, but it does not operate through the EU for political reasons.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that Russia will stop the operation of another Nord Stream turbine, and the supply of natural gas to Germany will be halved.