British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recently resigned, might become the next NATO secretary-general next September when the current head of the alliance leaves his post.

This is reported by British The Telegraph.

According to the publication, Johnson has long been considered for the post of NATO Secretary General due to the distrust of the United States in the leaders of the European Union, who lead the Alliance.

It is noted that senior leaders of the Conservative Party of Britain support Johnson's candidacy for the post of the Secretary-General.

In particular, MP Mark Francois believes that Johnson's political legacy will be contested for many years, but one thing that is clearly indisputable is his absolutely unwavering support for Ukraine.

"If he applied for the post of NATO Secretary-General, I suspect that he could rely on President Zelenskyy for a recommendation," Francois said.

At the same time, the former commander of the British army, Lord Richard Dannatt, said that he would not support Johnson's candidacy because of the latter's character.

"There is no doubt that he has done a lot of good, and our full support for Ukraine is just fantastic. But I am afraid that these are personal things, a lack of integrity, a lack of trust. Frankly, we do not want to put Boris Johnson on the international stage for further ridicule. He is a disgrace to the nation," Lord Dannatt said.

In addition, according to a source in the British Ministry of Defense, not all EU countries approve of Johnson's candidacy. The interlocutor noted that if Johnson tries to become the Secretary General of NATO, he will face a French veto, since decisions in the Alliance are made unanimously.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, during the last series of questions to the prime minister, Boris Johnson gave advice to his successor, stressing that he or she should stay close to the Americans and protect Ukrainians.

In addition, Ukrainians have already registered more than 30 petitions to Zelenskyy regarding granting Johnson Ukrainian citizenship and appointing him to positions in the Ukrainian government.