In Donbas, a Russian private military company succeeded in a tactical offensive in the area of ​​the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske. Some Ukrainian forces were probably withdrawn from the area.

This is stated in the message of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

Thus, the agency noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently on a trip to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo.

"It is very likely that Russia will try to use the visits to the West for the international food crisis and to enlist the support of African states, which otherwise maintained neutrality regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defense believes.

According to British intelligence, since 2014, Russia has made significant efforts to establish influence in Africa, with the Wagner group frequently used as one of its favorite tools of influence in the region.

"Russia is likely engaging with Africa primarily because it believes it will strengthen the 'great power' identity that Russia aspires to. Its secondary goals are likely to be to secure commodity concessions and persuade African states to vote in accordance with interests of Russia at international forums," the message reads.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, according to ISW, Russia has set itself the goal of seizing more territories of Ukraine before holding referendums and annexation.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers near Semyhiriya in the Bakhmut direction carried out reconnaissance by battle and were defeated by fire. In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.