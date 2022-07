United States urges Ukraine to appoint a trustworthy prosecutor general and to fight corruption despite the wa

The United States has urged Ukraine to choose a credible prosecutor general to replace the one fired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging it to take action against corruption, even as it is fighting Russian invaders.

This was stated by Spokesman for the U.S. Department of State Ned Price, reports Yevropeiska Pravda online media with the reference to Euractiv.

"The independence and impartiality of the prosecutor general is vital to ensuring the integrity of Ukraine's accountability efforts," he said.

Price said the fight against corruption, which has long been a major problem in Ukraine, is critical as the country seeks membership in the European Union.

"Corruption must be fought even when Ukraine is defending itself against Russia's war of aggression. Russia's war against Ukraine is an external threat. Corruption is an internal one," he said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Rada approved the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova as the prosecutor general, and Zelenskyy dismissed her.

Three member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People faction voted against the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assigned the duties of the Prosecutor General to Iryna Venediktova's deputy Oleksii Symonenko, who signed the indictment against former President Petro Poroshenko while Venediktova was on vacation.

Acting Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko canceled the order of ex-Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on the division of duties between the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on granting consent to the appointment of MP Andrii Kostin as the prosecutor general.