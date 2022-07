AFU liberate Andriyivka and liquidate warehouses and almost 90 Russians in south of Ukraine

On the southern lines of defense, Ukrainian defenders cleared the liberated Andriyivka and performed 300 fire missions, as well as destroyed 89 invaders, enemy warehouses, and Russian equipment.

South Operational Command has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy made an attempt to restore the lost position by conducting a counterattack in the direction of Bruskinske-Bilohirka, but had no luck.

In the Mykolayiv region, it conducted aerial reconnaissance and lost an Eleron-3 UAV, and when it tried to use a Lancet-type kamikaze drone to attack a radar station, the drone was destroyed by small arms fire.

Four strikes were made by enemy aircraft on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the morning, the enemy hit twice with a pair of attack Ka-52s. There were no losses among Ukrainian military.

"At noon, a trio of Ka-52s in the Olhyne area, intending to attack our units, inflicted defeat on their own units. As a result, on the way back, they were attacked by air defense units of the Russian troops. Thus, the enemy, with another gesture of goodwill, deprived itself of one attack Ka-52. No losses among our soldiers were registered," the message reads.

During a missile attack by a pair of enemy Su-34s with X-31 type missiles in the direction of Bashtanka, both missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces.

By the evening, Velyka Kostromka was shelled by 152-caliber heavy artillery. They hit open areas, without losses.

During the day, the missile and artillery units of the AFU maintained fire control of the main transport arteries of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson. In total, 300 fire missions were conducted.

The confirmed losses of the enemy are 89 invaders, a T-62 tank, a self-propelled howitzer Msta-C, and Msta-B, a mortar complex Sani, 2 units of armored vehicles and 6 - vehicles, and in Bilohirka, an enemy ammunition depot was destroyed.

The naval group of the occupiers' fleet in the number of 11 units continues maneuvers and shelters in safe areas of the Black Sea, along the Crimean coast. Meanwhile, 2 missile and 1 large amphibious ship are ready for use as intended.

"Therefore, the threat of missile strikes remains relevant, a naval landing is not excluded," concludes the South Operational Command.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, as of July 25, the AFU destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots with the help of HIMARSes.