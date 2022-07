Zelenskyy submits for Rada’s consideration Kostin’s candidacy for post of Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on granting consent to the appointment of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Andrii Kostin as the prosecutor general.

The draft resolution was submitted and registered on July 27, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

The document was sent to the specialized committee for consideration.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Rada agreed to the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General, and Zelenskyy dismissed her.

Three Servant Of The People MPs voted against the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assigned the duties of the Prosecutor General to Iryna Venediktova's deputy Oleksii Symonenko, who signed the indictment against former President Petro Poroshenko while Venediktova was on vacation.

Acting Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko canceled the order of ex-Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on the division of duties between the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office.