The honorary president of the "Rukh" football club (Lviv) Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy believes that the war made Ukraine more Ukrainian and extracted the Ukrainian DNA from all Ukrainians.

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"Look at how many people fundamentally switched to the Ukrainian language, learn their native language, began to value it. That is, we understood that Ukraine is where the Ukrainian language is. Because at any time, a story is possible with an inadequate neighbor, when he comes and protects "Russian speakers" , but he (the aggressor, – ed.) is afraid to defend them in America, because he understands what he will get there in three days. Therefore, he is looking for peace-loving countries that did not prepare for war, that lived in peace and harmony",- believes Kozlovskyy.

When it was asked how long, according to his expectations, the war in Ukraine could last, the businessman assumed that we will have to fight with such an inadequate aggressor as Russia for another two years.

"I want it to end tomorrow, but in order for it to end, everyone must do their job. Everyone, like that ant, must contribute to our victory",- Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy added.

He is also convinced that we will have to learn to live in war like Israel, because with such a neighbor we have no other options. We must be strong and ready to defend our lands.

We will remind, in the same interview Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy also talked about the expectations from the start of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL), which should start on August 23. According to him, Ukrainian clubs are ready to play even in critical conditions.

As you know, the matches will be held on the territory of Ukraine with the permission of the local military administrations and in compliance with all safety rules. At the same time, fans will not be allowed into the stadiums.