Ukraine has only a few weeks left to retake the Russian-occupied territories before it becomes much harder to do so, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. This was reported by Politico on Tuesday, July 26.

The publication notes that the chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, visited Kyiv, where he met with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials. From the President, he heard that Ukraine has little time to decisively strike and liberate its territories from invaders.

“Ukrainian officials said they want to reach a peace agreement with the Russians, but first they must recapture lands the Russians took, particularly in the South. Help them now as much as possible. The next three to six weeks are crucial,” Smith said in an address to the American Congress on behalf of Zelenskyy.

Smith also explained that it is beneficial for Russia to delay hostilities and wage a war of attrition, since every month it will be more difficult for Ukraine to return the captured land.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine would return all the occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas, by the end of the year.

On May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would wait for appropriate weapons to de-occupy its entire territory.

As of July 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 40 settlements from Russian occupation in the south of Ukraine.