Member of the Swiss Parliament said that Ukraine should receive more assistance based on the Budapest Memorand

By signing the Budapest Memorandum and abandoning nuclear weapons, Ukraine has saved NATO countries a lot of money and strengthened global security, so it should receive more assistance in the face of military aggression from one of the signatories (Russia).

This was stated in a commentary to Guildhall news agency by Swiss MP, member of the Foreign Policy Commission Nicolas Walder.

"It is true that by signing the Budapest Memorandum and abandoning the nuclear arsenal, Ukraine saved NATO a lot of money and strengthened world security, including the security of Switzerland", the politician said.

"Therefore, it is absolutely unfair that Ukraine, which major powers, including the United States, Britain, and Russia, are obliged to protect, is subject to a treacherous attack by one of them, while others do not provide sufficient assistance. Such an approach is unlikely to convince other states to abandon nuclear weapons", summed up Nicolas Walder.

Recall that back in March 2021, during a UN meeting convened by the UN Security Council member states, the former head of the Pentagon’s Defense Strategy, a former adviser to the NATO Secretary General, president of the Potomac Foundation Professor Phillip Karber called for the implementation of the Budapest Memorandum, emphasizing that the West countries, in particular the United States of America and Great Britain, must comply with the provisions of the memorandum on the issue of military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, since ignoring its provisions will have negative consequences for the international security system.

Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in 1994 by signing the Budapest Memorandum. According to the document, in return for the renunciation of nuclear weapons, Russia, Great Britain, and the United States became the guarantors of the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.