The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has put on the wanted list former Justice Minister Oleksandr Lavrynovych and former Foreign Minister Kostiantyn Hryshchenko, who are suspected of high treason for preparing the Kharkiv Agreements.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the SBI.

"The investigator of the SBI put on the state and international wanted list two former ministers of the time of Yanukovych, who were notified of suspicion of high treason for preparing the Kharkiv Agreements," it was said.

SBI employees plan to apply to court to select for Lavrynovych and Hryshchenko a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Since the former heads of ministries are abroad, it is planned to apply to Interpol to detain them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI informed ex-ministers Lavrynovych and Hryshchenko about the suspicion of high treason.