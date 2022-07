The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions against the Russian Federation for another six months, until January 31, 2023.

This is stated in a message on the website of the EU Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Council today decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.

According to the report, these sanctions, first imposed in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, were significantly expanded since February 2022, in light of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

It is noted that in addition to economic sanctions on the Russian Federation, the EU has in place different types of measures in response to Russia’s destabilising actions against Ukraine.

These include: restrictions on economic relations with the illegally annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions; individual restrictive measures (asset freezes and travel restrictions) on a broad range of individuals and entities, and diplomatic measures.

The report notes that the EU is unwavering in its commitment to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression and build a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.

It also remains committed to continue bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the EU Council approved the 7th package of sanctions against Russia.