In the Russian Federation, the A Just Russia - For Truth party proposes to include Ukraine in the list of alleged "terrorist states". This is evidenced by the bill prepared by the party, reports the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

Thus, the party has prepared a bill that defines the procedure for recognizing states as terrorists ones and sponsors of terrorism.

In the bill itself, there is a reference to the fact that Ukraine allegedly belongs to the "terrorist states."

Besides, Russia can recognize a country that supplies military goods to Ukraine as a sponsor of terrorism.

It is also proposed to confiscate the property of citizens of such countries in Russia

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States of America is seriously considering the possibility of declaring the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism in connection with its actions in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world community to recognize Russia as a terrorist country, because no country in the world poses such a threat as Russia.

Meanwhile, Duda called the crimes of the invaders in Ukraine terrorism.