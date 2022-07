The Cabinet of Ministers asks the U.S. government to provide a "gas lend-lease" for a stable heating season. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The appeal of the government of Ukraine to the government of the United States of America regarding the provision of a gas lend-lease to our state for a stable heating season was approved," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the government continues preparations for the most difficult winter in the history of Ukraine and in this preparation is looking for all possible tools to be ready for any scenarios.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, stated that in order to achieve the level of gas reserves in underground storages (UGS) of 19 billion cubic meters set by the government before the start of the 2022/2023 heating season, it is necessary to import about 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas for the amount of USD 8 billion, while Ukraine turned to the USA with a proposal to supply the shortage of gas within the framework of the Lend-Lease law.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Lend-Lease Law for Ukraine on May 9.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov predicted the supply of weapons from the USA in accordance with the Lend-Lease law in July-September.