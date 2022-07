Ukraine received another batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple rocket systems (MLRS) and PzH 2000 howitzers, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said. This was reported by Die Welt on Tuesday, July 26.

Ukraine received additional heavy weapons from Germany to protect against the Russian war of aggression.

"The promised multiple rocket systems Mars II and 3 more 2000 self-propelled howitzers have been delivered. We keep our word," the German Defense Minister said.

Germany also delivered 5 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. In total, Ukraine will receive 30 Gepard systems with about 60,000 ammunition, 3 Mars II multiple rocket systems, as well as 10 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers. Lambrecht explained that in addition to these weapons systems, the industry will also deliver a Cobra-type artillery detection radar in September: "The contract has already been signed, and now the training of the Ukrainian military on this extremely complex system will begin."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, Ukraine received the first 3 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Germany.

Ukraine was expected to receive the first 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems from Germany in July.

On July 12, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, promised good news regarding the supply of weapons from Germany.