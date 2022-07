Kremlin Forcing Each Region To Create Battalion For War Against Ukraine - Intelligence

In Russia, each of the 83 regions of the country was obliged to form and finance one new battalion to participate in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that not everyone is ready to form groups at the expense of the local population and form them from residents of other regions.

"In particular, the Moscow authorities are forming the so-called "mayor's regiment," which mainly recruits people from other regions and even citizens of Central Asia (Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan)," the report said.

It is noted that a high salary and the opportunity to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation are offered for encouragement.

Moreover, the Kremlin forces the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol to participate in this campaign.

According to intelligence, Russia is changing the tactics of replenishing the occupation troops on the territory of Ukraine. To avoid the undesirable announcement of mobilization, recruitment is carried out through:

private military companies;

the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardiya);

“LDPR.”

"Cases of coercion to sign "contracts" against the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are recorded. A full carte blanche was received from the Russian authorities to select militants in the colonies," the Defense Intelligence noted.

In addition, the Russians began working with former graduates of the Chelyabinsk Tank School in reserve under the age of 50. They are urged to volunteer for a tank battalion, which is tentatively formed in Perm.

A collection point is organized there and Т-72 tanks are arriving, which are urgently removed from long-term storage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Crimea, the Russian mobilization center recruits university graduates.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation ordered a covert mobilization in Mariupol.