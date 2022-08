China intensifies crackdown on smuggling. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese customs handled 2,301 smuggling cases in the first half of this year, up 13.9% from last year, the General Administration of Customs said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Customs offices in south China's Guangdong Province alone investigated 86 smuggling cases, busting 38 smuggling rings and apprehending 396 suspects in the first six months.

Customs authorities cracked 56 cases of waste trafficking involving approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste in the period.

The customs also investigated 56 smuggling cases of endangered animals, plants and related products, including 13 cases of ivory smuggling.